Man gives ridiculously chilled live TV interview hours after getting shot in the chest

A man who got shot in the chest has given the most relaxed television interview ever, only hours after he was injured.

Devon Hawkins was so laid back about being shot in the chest he even appeared on live TV with a cigarette in hand.

Hawkins told KHGA’s Reyna Harvey about what happened to him, providing some live TV gold.

‘Sir, can you please tell us what happened?’ Harvey asked.

“You know, I’m in the room… chillin’. Kickin’ it like I usually do, drinking”, he said.

“And somebody shot right through my back window. Hit me in the chest. And I’m like, s***, get my son out the room”.

Hawkins then called the bullet wound a ‘petty wound’ and showed viewers his injuries.

Michelle Dobyne also quickly became an online star after telling News on 6 about a fire in her apartment building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She is one of many internet sensations to go viral for giving crazy and brilliant accounts of newsworthy events. Here are a few more online stars you may remember:

Green-haired witness gives a colourful account of a car accident

A green-haired witness of a short police chase in the US gives a colourful, emotional and spirited description of a car accident, which left a police officer with head injuries.

"Snatching your people up"

Antoine Dodson became a minor celebrity for his account of an attempted rape in his neighbourhood. His eye witness testimony set the standard for interview gold.

"Ain't nobody got time for that"

Dodson has a challenger for the title of all time greatest interview though. This woman's version of events after a fire runs a close second.

Apparently, details are important

The secrets to great television interviews are personality and details. If you nail both of these factors then you might become a star like the Apparently Kid did.

"I like turtles"

Or you could take the political route. When this kid was asked about his day at the fair he took a note right from the politicians' playbook and just answered the question he wanted asked instead.

He likes turtles. Now we know.



"And it was like blarraaghghjklh"

The turtle kid made more sense that this surfer though. It's been years since this interview hit the web and we still have no idea what he's talking about.

"Chk chk BOOM"

Clare Werbeloff was big on details and onomatopoeia when she described a shooting in Sydney's Kings Cross. She became more famous than she probably should have for the account, which was later said to be a "creative" version of events.

"Smash, smash, S-MASH!"

Kai became another one of the internet's all time TV interview greats for his vivid account of a terrifying incident which left a man dead and Kai holding the bloody hatchet. Listen to Kai's personal account to find out why his heroism took a backseat to his storytelling.

"Something is wrong here"

Kai's nerve-wracking tale is not the first deadly serious event to come alive thanks to a larger than life interview subject. Charles Ramsay was hailed a hero in the "House of Horrors" saga when he helped rescue one of three Cleveland women kept prisoner for years in the basement of Ariel Castro.

Ramsay's actions were the reason he was on camera. His words made him one of the disturbing story's most memorable characters though.