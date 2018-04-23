A rogues' gallery of Medich witnesses

WHO'S WHO OF WITNESSES IN RON MEDICH MURDER TRIALS:

LUCKY GATTELLARI - the star crown witness, who's been jailed for his role in the murder.

Described by the defence variously as a "wicked man", "scum", "a spiv", and "a rip-off merchant" whose "tongue is dripping with lies".

Even the prosecutor said he "is never going to be awarded Australian of the Year", but was a man Medich implicitly trusted, a man who was prepared to bend the rules.

"If you are the accused, ladies and gentlemen, you go to Lucky Gattellari".

SHAYNE HATFIELD - convicted drug importer who shared a cell with Gattellari.

Testified at the first trial about an alleged plot to extort money from Medich in return for Gattellari's silence.

During that evidence, he asked the judge "Hey Your Honour have you heard this one?" before singing and acting out the nursery rhyme "I'm a Little Teapot".

GLEN MCNAMARA - serving life in prison after being convicted with fellow-former-cop Roger Rogerson of murdering a young drug dealer and stealing three kilos of meth from him.

He testified to visiting Hatfield in jail when Gattellari had a conversation with him.

Gattellari allegedly recruited Rogerson and McNamara to help extort millions of dollars from Medich to buy Gattellari's silence.

SENAD KAMINIC - Gattellari's driver who was released on parole in November 2015 for his role in the murder.

A former Bosnian soldier who testified that Gattellari told him Medich wanted to go "all the way".

He also said he overheard Medich say of Mr McGurk: "If I had a gun I would kill him."