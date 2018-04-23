A look at the royal baby in numbers

A look at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third baby in numbers:

* 2 - Baby Cambridge has two homes - Kensington Palace's 20-room Apartment 1A in London and 10-bedroom country residence Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

* 3 - The new royal baby will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child - a younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

* 5 - William and Kate's baby will be born fifth in line to the throne. The baby is also a 5 x great-grandchild of Queen Victoria.

* 6 - The baby is the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. The baby will bump Prince Harry down to sixth in line.

* 7 - The Cambridges celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.

* 9 - Weeks of age Princess Charlotte was when she was christened. George was 13 weeks old at his christening.

* 15 - Years William and Kate have been together.

* 35 - Number of months between Charlotte and the new baby. Kate and William will have three children aged four and under.

* 36 - Kate is 36. William turns 36 in June this year.

* 41 - Royal births are celebrated with a 41-gun salute.

* GBP7,500 ($A13,700) - Cost of a one night stay and delivery package at the private Lindo Wing including a suite of two rooms, but excluding consultants' fees.

* GBP9,450 ($A17,300) - Cost per year for Willcocks Nursery School, which Charlotte attends.

* 1.2 million - Followers of the Cambridges' official Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal.

* GBP4.5 million ($A8.2 million) - Cost to the taxpayer of refurbishing William and Kate's Kensington Palace apartment in 2012.

* GPB42.8 million ($A78.4 billion) - The amount the Queen received from the taxpayer via the Sovereign Grant in 2016-2017 - 65 pence for each person in the country.