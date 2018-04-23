Victoria's $353.2m new school cash splash

The Victorian government will splash $353.2 million to build 12 new schools, add facilities to seven others and plan for more in Melbourne's outskirts but the opposition says it's time to go regional.

Premier Daniel Andrews said most of the new schools - worth $283.3 million - would open in 2020 in the state's growth areas.

"We know that our outer suburbs and indeed many parts of the state are growing rapidly and if we're going to give every child every chance, we need to make sure we give parents the certainty and support they are entitled to," Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

"Perhaps the best way to do that is to build new schools, upgrade current schools and keep investing all the way from kinder to TAFE."

New primary schools will be built at Armstrong Creek West, Beveridge West, Botanic Ridge, Casey Fields, Clyde North East, Davis Creek, Keysborough South, Lucas and Wyndham South.

Craigieburn South and Point Cook South will get new high schools.

A Footscray Learning Precinct will be built at Seddon Secondary Campus, to open by 2021.

The May 1 budget will also include another $46.1 million for additions like gyms or extra classrooms to seven schools already set to open in 2019.

The state government will also spend $23.8 million on planning and early works for nine other schools.

All 28 schools to be built will accommodate more than 15,000 students.

"If we don't build new schools, our schools are just going to be overrun," Education Minister James Merlino told reporters.

"We need to accommodate about 90,000 additional students by 2022."

Yet opposition education spokesman Tim Smith said it was vital to grow regional centres and areas rather than pile people into the outskirts of Melbourne.

"We need a population plan to take the pressure off these growth zones," he said.

"Victoria's population is growing at around 150,000 people every single year but Daniel Andrews doesn't have any plan to manage that growth and decentralise our population."